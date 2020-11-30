Wall Street Group Backs SEC's Audit Trail Security Proposal

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- Wall Street's top trade group said Monday that it stands by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed data security enhancements for a long-awaited market surveillance tool, though it encouraged the regulator to go a bit further. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said in a letter that the securities regulator's proposed amendments to the "consolidated audit trail," or CAT, were a "significant step forward" in upholding high data security standards for the project, though SIFMA was happy to offer "some minor enhancements" that it believed should be considered before the amendments were finalized. "SIFMA has long supported the development...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS