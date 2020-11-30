Noom Brings Aboard Ex-Kickstarter GC As Top Atty

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- A former general counsel for crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and startup incubator Expa LLC has joined Noom Inc. as its first chief in-house attorney, the digital health platform announced Monday. Michal Rosenn is joining Noom after spending the last three years as general counsel at Expa, an entrepreneur platform created by Garrett Camp, co-founder of Uber and StumbleUpon. Before that, she was GC at Kickstarter for five years, where she led on public policy and government affairs among other legal issues, according to her LinkedIn page. Before going in-house in 2012, Rosenn was a litigation associate at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton &...

