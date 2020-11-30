Capital Gains Tax Is Red Line For Head Party In Belgian Gov't

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- The head of the party leading the new Belgian government said his party could not accept a proposal to create a national capital gains tax, calling it a deal breaker in the negotiations to form a coalition government. Egbert Lachaert said Sunday that the tax is a red line for the Flemish Liberal Party, which now leads the government as part of a coalition from across the political spectrum. In Belgium, as in much of Europe, Liberal refers to pro-business parties that favor smaller states and are considered to be on the political right — especially on fiscal issues. "We would...

