CFPB Finalizes Advisory Opinion Policy, Unveils 2 Opinions

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Monday it has finalized the terms of a program allowing financial services providers to seek the agency's opinion on topics of legal uncertainty, issuing two such opinions addressing the regulatory status of wage-advance products and loans to consolidate or refinance student debt. The CFPB released a final policy outlining how companies, individuals and others can apply for provisional "advisory opinions" answering interpretative questions about the agency's rules and laws. The policy, which builds off a proposal from June, also describes what factors the CFPB will consider when choosing which questions to address and what to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS