Generic Co. Gets Horizon's Painkiller Patent Partly Axed

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- Horizon was dealt a loss in its patent fight over the painkiller drug Duexis after a Delaware federal judge ruled that part of the drugmaker's patent is invalid and not infringed by Alkem Laboratories Ltd.'s planned generic version of the drug. In a 64-page opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews ruled that four claims in Horizon Medicines LLC's patent for Duexis were invalid for being obvious due to an earlier study known as Taha and other patent publications. Horizon had argued that an ordinarily skilled artisan wouldn't have known what a "standard" dosage of ibuprofen meant in light of...

