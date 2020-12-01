Fla. Couple Ordered To Give Up $8.6M From Debt-Relief Scam

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has ordered an Orlando couple to turn over nearly $8.6 million they received from companies controlled by the husband that he used to defraud 10,000 financially distressed consumers through the sale of bogus credit-card debt elimination and reduction services through illegal telemarketing calls. In a 16-page order, U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza on Monday approved a motion to compel disgorgement from defendants Kevin and Shannon Guice filed by a receiver appointed to oversee Life Management Services of Orange County LLC and a dozen other interrelated companies that the Federal Trade Commission and the Florida attorney general's...

