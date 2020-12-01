NYC Bar Condemns Sanctions Against ICC Prosecutors

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- The Trump administration's decision to sanction the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor for aiding the court's investigation into alleged war crimes by U.S. military officials in Afghanistan conflicts with the United Nations Charter, undermines rule of law and violates Afghanistan's sovereignty, the New York City Bar Association said Monday. The bar association condemned the U.S. government's unprecedented Sept. 2 decision to implement sanctions against International Criminal Court chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, and the head of the ICC's Office of the Prosecutor, Phakiso Mochochoko, calling on the U.S. executive branch to immediately remove the sanctions and revoke the executive order that preceded...

