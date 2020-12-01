Clinics Barred From Gilead HIV Drug Program For Now

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- A series of health care clinics accused of ripping off a Gilead Sciences program meant to help uninsured people obtain free HIV prevention medication has been preliminarily barred by a Florida federal judge from enrolling patients in the program. U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams on Monday granted Gilead's motion for a preliminary injunction, which mirrored a temporary restraining order she issued after the complaint was filed in early November. Monday's order covered various defendants, including Doctors United Group, Priority Health Medical Center Inc., Well Care LLC, Florimed Medical Center Corp., Alliance Medical Center and an array of individuals. The defendant...

