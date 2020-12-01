EU Ministers Agree To Reform Banking Bailout Fund

Law360, London (December 1, 2020, 11:09 AM GMT) -- European finance ministers have agreed to push ahead with a plan to bolster the euro bloc's bailout fund and create a new backstop credit line in a move to provide a better safety nets for banks. The Eurogroup of governments that use the euro said on Monday that it has agreed to reform the so-called European Stability Mechanism, a pool of cash set aside for financial assistance when banks run into trouble. The group also agreed to add a new common backstop to the Single Resolution Fund, which finances the restructuring of failing credit institutions. "With the [European Stability Mechanism] Treaty...

