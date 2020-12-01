MPs Call For Curbs On UK Financial Cos. In Hong Kong

Law360, London (December 1, 2020, 1:42 PM GMT) -- The British government should impose sanctions on U.K. financial institutions operating in Hong Kong, a group of MPs said on Tuesday, after they criticized the country's "insignificant response" to China hitting the autonomous region with new security laws this year. The China Research Group, made up of Conservative MPs, urged the government to sanction British banks operating in Hong Kong, including HSBC, Barclays and NatWest, and to protest against rules imposed on the region by mainland China. "Banks operating in Hong Kong have been told to report financial transactions believed to violate the law, which puts democratic rights and autonomy at...

