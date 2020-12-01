Illegal Money Sender Fights 'Unjust' £1.3M Confiscation Order

Law360, London (December 1, 2020, 4:25 PM GMT) -- Prosecutors have demanded that an illegal money sender should repay £1.3 million ($1.7 million) laundered through his unlicensed business, arguing at a hearing on Tuesday that cash he obtained from Chinese expats in the U.K. was earned through criminal conduct. Lawyers for Shunjian Jiang argued that a confiscation order would be disproportionate because there is no evidence that the money was the proceeds of crime. Jiang converted payments received in Chinese yuan into sterling, which he spent on designer clothes that he sold to customers in China. Jiang's attorney Simon Farrell QC told the first day of a confiscation hearing at...

