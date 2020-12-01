Ex-Manhattan US Attorney Ousted By Trump Joins Fried Frank

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 12:19 PM EST) -- Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP announced Tuesday that former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman, who had a tumultuous departure from his post after being fired by President Donald Trump, has joined the firm as a partner. Berman, who served as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, will practice in Fried Frank's New York office. According to the firm, Berman will lead its white collar defense, regulatory enforcement and investigations practice. Berman served as the U.S. attorney for the district from 2018 to 2020, leading an office of roughly 230 assistant U.S. attorneys. Berman said in a...

