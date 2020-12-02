Bechtel Taps Alternative Legal Service Co. For Pilot Program

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- Global engineering and construction giant Bechtel Corp. is entering a pilot program in January 2021, where it will receive two junior lawyers for its legal department from alternative legal service provider Legal Innovators. The arrangement makes Bechtel the biggest client to date for Legal Innovators, a Washington, D.C.-based startup that formed in 2019. Bryan Parker, CEO of Legal Innovators, said that working with a large corporation serves as "validation" for its emerging business model. "This is significant that somebody of this global size and scale chooses to do something with a small company like ours," he said. Legal Innovators recruits and...

