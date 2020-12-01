EEOC Settles Trans Bias Battle That Drew High Court Scrutiny

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has inked a $250,000 pact to settle a transgender bias case against a Detroit-based funeral home that helped bring about the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision to extend federal workplace protections to LGBTQ employees. LGBTQ activists gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court in October 2019 when the justices heard oral arguments in Aimee Stephens' case and two other lawsuits that prompted the justices to extend federal workplace protections to gay and transgender employees. (AP/Susan Walsh) The consent decree, which was blessed by a Michigan federal judge on Monday, resolves the civil rights enforcer's allegations that R.G....

