FY 2020 Was CFTC's Most Active Enforcement Year To Date

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission wrangled more than $1.3 billion in civil monetary relief and filed more enforcement actions than ever before in fiscal year 2020, despite the challenges brought by a global pandemic. The commodities regulator released its annual enforcement report on Tuesday, showing it brought a historic 113 enforcement actions and managed to beat its 2019 monetary relief total by roughly $7 million, having received a big boost from a landmark $920 million spoofing settlement reached on Sept. 29, the day before the CFTC's fiscal year ends. "This record-breaking year demonstrates the continued growth of the CFTC's enforcement...

