Antitrust Watchdog Seeks More Powers Over Loyalty Penalties

Law360, London (December 2, 2020, 2:59 PM GMT) -- The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday that it is "looking at ways" to strengthen its powers to allow it to take tougher action against companies in finance and telecommunications that penalize long-serving customers. The British antitrust regulator scrutinized loyalty penalties — which compel loyal customers to pay more for a service than new prospects — in 2018. The Citizens Advice Bureau, a network of charities, had urged regulators to tackle the problem and stop people being ripped off. The CMA said Wednesday it has found that the loyalty penalty is a "significant problem." The authority said that work done by the Financial...

