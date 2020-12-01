Hospital Software Biz Hits $1.5B Value After Funding Round

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- Olive, a company that creates software to automate hospital management, revealed Tuesday that it hit a $1.5 billion valuation after its latest Tiger Global-led funding round. Olive announced its unicorn status — an industry term for privately held businesses valued at $1 billion or more — after raising $225.5 million from private equity firm Tiger Global Management LLC to fund product development. The Columbus, Ohio-based technology startup said it's now landed $385 million in the last nine months and $448 million since its 2012 inception. Existing investors General Catalyst, Drive Capital and Silicon Valley Bank and new investors GV, Sequoia Capital...

