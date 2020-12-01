SEC Rift In Spotlight As Calls For ESG Disclosures Grow

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:42 PM EST) -- A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subcommittee on Tuesday recommended that the agency adopt standards requiring the disclosure of material environmental, social and governance risks, drawing a quick rebuttal from one SEC commissioner that highlights a growing internal rift at the agency that could come to a head with the upcoming administration change. The ESG subcommittee, consisting of a panel of industry experts, said the SEC should "require the adoption of standards by which corporate issuers disclose material ESG risks." The SEC should also require that material ESG risks "be disclosed in a manner consistent with the presentation of other financial...

