DC Circ. Upholds FDA Rule Treating Vaping Like Tobacco

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday denied vape makers' challenge to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regulation treating vaping products like tobacco products, finding that a former FDA commissioner ratified the rule initially issued by an agency official. A three-judge panel said that because then-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb ratified the so-called deeming rule in 2019, the rule is constitutional even though the regulation was originally issued by FDA Associate Commissioner for Policy Leslie Kux. The panel rejected vape companies' argument that the approval came after they filed suit challenging the rule, as well as their contention that Gottlieb's ratification of the...

