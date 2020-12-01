Unions Can Get Fee Awards In NLRB Suits, Neb. Judge Says

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- Unions can recoup legal costs in suits that the National Labor Relations Board brings on their behalf, a Nebraska federal judge has said, awarding fees to a United Food and Commercial Workers local after holding a beef processing plant in contempt for not negotiating with the union. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan M. Bazis said in an order granting part of a motion for attorney fees Monday that courts can award contempt sanctions as compensation to the "prevailing party." UFCW Local 293 was such a party in the NLRB's case against Noah's Ark Processors LLC, and therefore entitled to a $21,000 award under...

