Senate Confirms Veteran DOJ Litigator To Claims Court

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- The Senate narrowly confirmed a judge for the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Wednesday, voting along party lines to approve a veteran Justice Department civil litigator who recently defended the Trump administration in high-profile litigation over the southern border wall, immigration policy and student loans. Senators voted 51-45 to confirm Kathryn C. Davis, who is currently a senior counsel in the federal programs branch of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division, which she first joined in 2008. Her approval with only Republican support marks President Donald Trump's seventh appointment to the court that hears monetary cases against the federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS