5th Circ. Judge Thomas Reavley Dies At 99

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- Fifth Circuit Judge Thomas Morrow Reavley died Tuesday at his home in Houston, the Texas court system told Law360. He was 99. Reavley was nominated to the federal bench by former President Jimmy Carter in 1979. At the time of his death, he was the oldest sitting federal judge in the country with an over 70-year legal career, having reached senior status in 1990. U.S. Fifth Circuit Appeals Court Judge Thomas M. Reavley is photographed in his Houston chambers in 2011. A former Texas Supreme Court justice, Reavley died on Dec. 1. (Courtesy of the Texas Supreme Court) He came to...

