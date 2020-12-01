Health Food Retailer Says CBD Seller Can't Invoke Arbitration

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- A Florida health food retailer suing a CBD wholesaler for failing to deliver on nearly $124,000 worth of promised goods said Monday that the dispute shouldn't be bumped into arbitration, arguing that the wholesaler didn't include arbitration terms in the purchase order at issue. In a response brief filed in Florida federal court, Raw Life Organics LLC wrote that Las Vegas-based SBL LLC, which does business as Global Cannabinoids, was pushing to kick the matter into arbitration in Colorado by relying on supposed terms and conditions that were never incorporated into the contract between the companies. The set of terms and...

