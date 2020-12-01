EPA Says 'Forever Chemicals' Can Be Considered In Permits

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said regulators issuing Clean Water Act permits for wastewater should consider requiring certain measures, such as monitoring, for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances while the agency continues to weigh possible regulation of the chemicals. Along with monitoring, permitters should consider requiring best management practices and pollution control measures when issuing National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits for sources that may discharge PFAS, EPA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Water David Ross said in a memo to regional leaders. Separately, the EPA highlighted progress on new methods to test for PFAS compounds in wastewater and...

