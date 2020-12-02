Black Worker Says Calling Out Boss' Racism Led To Firing

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- The sole Black employee of a Pennsylvania optical laboratory has filed a discrimination suit alleging he was fired for confronting the company's president over his racist behavior that included a dressing-down about listening to music at work. Antwon Lane's complaint filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court claims that William Heffner III, the owner and president of Morton-based FEA Industries, treated him differently than his non-Black co-workers once the two started working in close proximity. That disparate treatment culminated in Lane's firing when he tried to point out that treatment to Heffner, according to the lawsuit. "Plaintiff believes and therefore avers that...

