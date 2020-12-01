Del. Judge Finds Teva Infringed ADHD Drug IP On Remand

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:01 PM EST) -- A Teva unit infringed five valid Tris Pharma Inc. patents when applying to sell a generic version of the ADHD treatment Quillivant XR, a Delaware federal judge has ruled in an about-face from the court's first decision in the litigation. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly ruled squarely in favor of Tris on Monday, saying Actavis Laboratories FL Inc. directly and contributorily infringed the patents and induced others to infringe them. Unlike the judge he'd inherited the case from, Judge Connolly said the patents weren't invalid as obvious. Now-retired U.S. District Judge Gregory Sleet had found the patents invalid in 2017...

