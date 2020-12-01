Ill. Bar Says Attys Without State License Can Practice

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- An attorney who is not licensed in Illinois can work at a local law firm on state cases while under the supervision of an Illinois-licensed lawyer, according to a state bar association ethics opinion. The Illinois State Bar Association said a non-licensed attorney would be considered a "nonlawyer assistant" and allowed to work for a state practice without making court appearances. The attorney would also need to disclose that they are not admitted to practice in Illinois, the state bar added. "Lawyers may employ nonlawyer assistants in their practice. While this incoming associate is in fact a lawyer, her status at...

