Del. Judge Keeps Alive Stanford IP Suits Over Kidney Test

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- A battle over alleged infringements of three licensed Stanford University patents by developers of commercial tests for kidney transplant rejections moved toward trial Tuesday after a Delaware district judge rejected summary judgment claims of invalidity by alleged infringers Natera Inc. and Eurofins Viracor Inc. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly cited in his decision disputes over Natera and Eurofins' assertions that their tests do not infringe the Stanford patents, which were commercialized by CareDX Inc. Natera and Eurofins argued in separate suits that the Stanford patents assert only conventional techniques for detecting nonpatentable, natural phenomena in the form of free-floating DNA...

