Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Del. Judge Keeps Alive Stanford IP Suits Over Kidney Test

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- A battle over alleged infringements of three licensed Stanford University patents by developers of commercial tests for kidney transplant rejections moved toward trial Tuesday after a Delaware district judge rejected summary judgment claims of invalidity by alleged infringers Natera Inc. and Eurofins Viracor Inc.

U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly cited in his decision disputes over Natera and Eurofins' assertions that their tests do not infringe the Stanford patents, which were commercialized by CareDX Inc. Natera and Eurofins argued in separate suits that the Stanford patents assert only conventional techniques for detecting nonpatentable, natural phenomena in the form of free-floating DNA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!