Venable Launches Chicago Office With Construction Group

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- Venable LLP announced that it has opened a Chicago office as part of a measured approach to expand its U.S. footprint. The firm also hired a group of attorneys from Schiff Hardin LLP to establish a new construction practice in the Windy City. Venable conducted business in Chicago already, but the November debut of its new space gives the firm a physical presence in a top-tier city "with great international and national businesses, leading well-established companies as well great startup companies," firm chair Stu Ingis said. Some of Venable's new construction attorneys will be based in Chicago, but others will work out...

