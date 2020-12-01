3 More BigLaw Firms Shell Out For Year-End Bonuses

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 9:27 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardell LLP, Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Paul Hastings LLP rang in year-end bonus season Tuesday, announcing they would match the Baker McKenzie bonus scale for associates in addition to offering special bonuses. In keeping with many other BigLaw firms this season, the year-end bonuses will range from $15,000 for the newest associates to a maximum of $100,000 for the most senior. "It was important to the partnership not only to acknowledge the exceptional commitment to our firm, our clients and to each other that you consistently demonstrate — but also to provide some degree of certainty...

