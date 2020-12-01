Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Metal Cos. Say Insurer Failed To Cover Them In Loan Suit

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:38 PM EST) -- Two ferroalloy companies sued Axis Insurance Co. on Tuesday, alleging the carrier breached the insurance contract for not covering them in a lawsuit accusing the companies of making incorrect and misleading filings when applying for corporate loans.

Georgian American Alloys Inc., Felman Trading Inc, their president Mordechai Korf and secretary Uriel Laber said Axis shirked its obligation in refusing to cover them in an underlying suit in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

In May 2019, Joint Stock Company Commercial Bank PrivatBank sued GAA, Felman Trading, Korf and Laber, alleging errors and omissions regarding the companies' application for corporate loans. After the companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!