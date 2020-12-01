Metal Cos. Say Insurer Failed To Cover Them In Loan Suit

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:38 PM EST) -- Two ferroalloy companies sued Axis Insurance Co. on Tuesday, alleging the carrier breached the insurance contract for not covering them in a lawsuit accusing the companies of making incorrect and misleading filings when applying for corporate loans. Georgian American Alloys Inc., Felman Trading Inc, their president Mordechai Korf and secretary Uriel Laber said Axis shirked its obligation in refusing to cover them in an underlying suit in the Delaware Court of Chancery. In May 2019, Joint Stock Company Commercial Bank PrivatBank sued GAA, Felman Trading, Korf and Laber, alleging errors and omissions regarding the companies' application for corporate loans. After the companies...

