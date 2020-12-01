CIT Finds Customs' Pencil Duty Probe Too Secretive

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection improperly shielded information during a duty evasion probe of pencils shipped from the Philippines, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Tuesday, handing a preliminary win to the importer looking to challenge the expanded duties. CBP's evasion probes often require the disclosure of sensitive information that must be redacted, but the agency's regulations require public summaries of that information to be issued. CIT Judge Mark A. Barnett found that CBP failed to make those disclosures when it ruled that pencils shipped from the Philippines were ducking a duty order against China. "The record indicates that Customs...

