Zohar Approved For $45M Sale Of Pittsburgh Copper Co.

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- Bankrupt distressed company investment vehicles The Zohar Funds received approval from a Delaware judge late Monday for a $45 million sale of a Pittsburgh copper company, as the debtor continues its efforts to sell off its portfolio companies. The sale received the nod from the court after Zohar submitted a filing indicating that all opposition to the sale of Hussey Copper had been resolved, including a limited objection from Patriarch Partners, an entity controlled by Zohar founder Lynn Tilton. Zohar has been working to sell its interests in dozens of portfolio companies since filing for Chapter 11 protection in March 2018....

