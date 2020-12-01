Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zohar Approved For $45M Sale Of Pittsburgh Copper Co.

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- Bankrupt distressed company investment vehicles The Zohar Funds received approval from a Delaware judge late Monday for a $45 million sale of a Pittsburgh copper company, as the debtor continues its efforts to sell off its portfolio companies.

The sale received the nod from the court after Zohar submitted a filing indicating that all opposition to the sale of Hussey Copper had been resolved, including a limited objection from Patriarch Partners, an entity controlled by Zohar founder Lynn Tilton.

Zohar has been working to sell its interests in dozens of portfolio companies since filing for Chapter 11 protection in March 2018....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!