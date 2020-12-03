Citizens Can't Shake CFPB Suit Over Card Dispute Handling

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- A Rhode Island federal judge has ruled that Citizens Bank NA must face a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit accusing the bank of mishandling customers' credit card disputes, concluding the case isn't time-barred and doesn't need to be thrown out in light of the U.S Supreme Court's recent decision on the agency's constitutionality. U.S. District Judge William E. Smith on Tuesday denied the bank's motion to dismiss the case, which was filed in January and rests on alleged Truth In Lending Act violations that date from 2010 to as late as February 2016 and are tied to Citizens' servicing of credit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS