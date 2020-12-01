Ore. Sens. Unveil Bill Aimed At Wildfire Resilient Power Grid

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:23 PM EST) -- A pair of U.S. senators from Oregon on Monday introduced legislation that would help utility companies foot the bill of needed upgrades to their aging power systems, properly manage vegetation and take other steps to reduce wildfire risk in the Beaver State and elsewhere in the west. The Wildfire Resilient Power Grid Act of 2020 would establish a $1 billion-per-year matching grant program for power companies to shore up their systems, according to Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. In particular, companies will be able to use those U.S. Department of Energy funds to move power lines underground and install fire...

