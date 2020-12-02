Wilkinson Stekloff Nabs Atty Who Clerked For Justice Roberts

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- Wilkinson Stekloff LLP hired six new associates, including a former clerk for the U.S. Supreme Court's chief justice and two others with federal clerkship experience, to work in its Washington, D.C., and New York City offices, the trial boutique announced Tuesday. The new hires reflect a pattern of steady growth for the firm's associate roster, which added five new attorneys last year and four the year before, according to press releases. The associates also build on the firm's other former Supreme Court clerk recruits, like the two hired with $350,000 signing bonuses in 2017. Name partner Brian L. Stekloff said that...

