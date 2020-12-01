EEOC Disability Bias Deal Nixed As Too Vague To Enforce

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge shot down an $85,000 disability bias settlement the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cut with a hydraulics firm, finding Tuesday that the pact needs to be more specific about what fixes the company needs to implement. The settlement that the civil rights enforcer brokered with hydraulic and industrial hose replacement provider Pirtek USA LLC in the year-old case stipulated that the company would pay fired warehouse worker Michael Rossiello $85,000 and revamp its anti-discrimination protocols. The EEOC alleged the firm canned Rossiello for taking a few months of disability leave after he fell seriously ill in late...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS