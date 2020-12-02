Half Of Pension Savers Plan To Invest Sustainably, Study Says

Law360, London (December 2, 2020, 11:56 AM GMT) -- Almost one in two pension savers in Britain plan to focus their investments on climate-friendly businesses and portfolios as the pressure to tackle the climate crisis mounts, new research published Wednesday suggests. Investment platform AJ Bell has found that 47% of the investors it polled plan to invest more of their retirement savings in environmentally friendly companies over the next 12 months. Some 44% said they think their pension choices can help avert the climate crisis. "While investing in a pension is, of course, primarily about building a pot of money to fund your lifestyle in retirement, it is clear there is...

