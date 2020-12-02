Europol Crackdown On Money Mule Schemes Bags €33M

Law360, London (December 2, 2020, 3:34 PM GMT) -- Law enforcement authorities across Europe have shut down money mule schemes during a three-month worldwide operation, Europol said Thursday, preventing a total estimated loss of €33.5 million ($40.5 million) in illicit funds to money launderers. The European Union's law enforcement agency said that it has opened 1,529 criminal investigations against money mules and their recruiters under a worldwide operation between September and November. More than 500 banks and financial institutions helped to identify 4,942 fraudulent transactions attempted by money mules, Europol said, preventing a total loss of approximately €33.5 million. "Europol supported the coordination and preparation of operational meetings, delivered analysis and...

