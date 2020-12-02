Justices Consider New Trials For Non-Unanimous Convictions

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared torn Wednesday over whether to grant new trials to potentially thousands of prisoners convicted of serious crimes by non-unanimous juries after ruling last term that such convictions are unconstitutional. In its April decision in Ramos v. Louisiana, the Supreme Court held that the Sixth Amendment's requirement of unanimous juries applies to the states as well. The ruling overturned precedent allowing Louisiana and Oregon to continue convicting people of serious crimes without the votes of all jurors. The question in Wednesday's case, Edwards v. Vannoy, is whether that decision "applies retroactively to cases on federal collateral review."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS