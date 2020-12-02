Balch Launches Program To Support Minority Businesses

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- Balch & Bingham LLP has created a program providing free or low-cost legal services to minority- and women-owned businesses as the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic hardships rage on, the firm announced Wednesday. The program is dubbed Balch Business Boost and will debut in most cities with Balch offices: Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; Atlanta and Augusta, Georgia; Gulfport and Jackson, Mississippi; Jacksonville, Florida; and Houston. In order to qualify, businesses will have to be either woman- or minority-owned, have less than an average $400,000 in annual operating revenue over the past two years, and have less than $500,000 in assets or...

