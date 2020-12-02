Boston Judge Hailed As 'Home Run' Pick For Mass. Top Court

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- The last of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's three high court nominees told a judicial panel Wednesday he will seek to ensure justice for everyone in the Bay State, recalling his humble beginnings as he appeared poised to secure a historic confirmation. The seven-member Massachusetts Governor's Council expressed support for Boston Municipal Court Justice Serge Georges Jr., with Councilor Terrence Kennedy calling him "a home run" pick and Councilor Joseph Ferreira saying he will be a "tremendous asset" for the Supreme Judicial Court. If confirmed, Justice Georges would be only the second Black man and the first Haitian-American to serve on the...

