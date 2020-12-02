MasterCard Taps Former US Ambassador To Head Litigation

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- MasterCard Inc. has announced that Richard Verma, former U.S. ambassador to India, will join the company as executive vice president of global public policy and regulatory affairs. The financial services giant said Tuesday that Verma will oversee its public policy, regulatory affairs and litigation teams, and will report to general counsel Tim Murphy. MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga said in a release that Verma has extensive experience in public policy, geopolitics, trade and international law. "In his role as U.S. Ambassador to India, Rich oversaw one of the largest U.S. diplomatic missions in the world and took integral steps to deepen bilateral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS