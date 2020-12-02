State Farm Says Ariz. High Court Must Weigh Amazon Liability

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- State Farm on Tuesday told the Ninth Circuit that it should send the question of whether Amazon should be liable for a defective hoverboard that started a house fire to the Arizona Supreme Court after the panel found the online retail giant shouldn't be held responsible. In a petition for a rehearing en banc, the State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. said a recent, unpublished decision that Amazon.com Inc. wasn't liable for a hoverboard that caught fire was made without any specific direction from Arizona courts and strips the state's consumers of protections just because the hoverboard was bought online....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS