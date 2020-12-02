2 More BigLaw Firms Match Rivals' Year-End Bonus Scale

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP are paying their associates year-end bonuses ranging from $15,000 to $100,000, matching the scale adopted by several BigLaw firms in recent weeks, according to memos released Wednesday. The end-of-year bonus announcements — which will be doled out based on seniority — follow special fall bonuses of $7,500 to $40,000 that both firms had announced earlier this year. "Your hard work throughout a very challenging year is greatly appreciated," the memo addressed to Willkie U.S. associates said. Baker McKenzie kicked off the 2020 year-end bonus season last month, telling associates that they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS