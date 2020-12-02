Fed. Circ. Told POP Flubbed IPR Amendment Ruling

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- Hunting Titan has urged the Federal Circuit to undo a ruling from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's Precedential Opinion Panel, arguing that it granted DynaEnergetics motion to amend claims in a fracking patent without considering "the entirety of the record." Had the POP done so, it would have found — as a PTAB panel had in August 2019 before the POP weighed in this July — that the proposed amended claims were anticipated by an earlier patent, Hunting Titan argued in its opening brief on Nov. 30. That was an invalidity argument that Hunting Titan hadn't made in its challenge to...

