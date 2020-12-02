GardaWorld Lobs Upsized $4.9B Bid At Security Services Co.

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Private equity-backed security services firm GardaWorld, guided by Simpson Thacher, has made an upsized offer to buy Linklaters-advised G4S that values the company at £3.68 billion ($4.9 billion), and the target is evaluating the proposal, the companies said Wednesday. The updated proposal sees Canada-headquartered GardaWorld Security Corp. offering to buy Britain-based G4S PLC — which also offers security services — for 235 pence per share, according to a statement. The bid represents a 130% premium to G4S' closing price on June 12, which was the last business day before GardaWorld first approached G4S. GardaWorld, which is backed by private equity firm BC Partners,...

