Pot Co. Says Mainers Can't Reboot Case They Already Lost

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:43 AM EST) -- A Maine cannabis company with ties to Acreage Holdings Inc. urged a federal court to toss a lawsuit pushing the state to enforce a residency requirement for cannabis licensees, saying that a state court already decisively ruled on the issue. The Tuesday filing by Wellness Connection represents the company's latest volley in an ongoing multivenue legal battle with Mainers trying to bar out-of-state companies from participating in Maine's cannabis economy, on the basis of a law the state has already said it will no longer enforce. Wellness argued that the latest amended complaint, brought by trade group United Cannabis Patients and...

