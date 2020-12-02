Hemp Product-Focused SPAC Files For $100M IPO

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 4:48 PM EST) -- A group of cannabis industry veterans are behind a new hemp product-focused special purpose acquisition company that filed for a $100 million initial public offering, joining a spate of such companies taking interest in the plant. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday for a $100 million initial public offering guided by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP and Graubard Miller. The group leading the venture, chaired by Ackrell Capital CEO Michael Ackrell, brings together several former executives from cannabis product companies and investment banks. The company is planning to offer 10 million...

