Edelson Sues 'Housewives' Couple, Claims Girardi Debt Spiral

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- A star from the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and her husband, a partner at Girardi Keese, have been sued by Chicago law firm Edelson PC, which claims the attorney's firm is "on the verge of financial collapse" and that the pair have been embezzling settlement money from nearly a dozen cases involving victims of a Boeing 747 crash. Erika Girardi, known as Erika Jayne, and her husband, Thomas Girardi of the Los Angeles law firm Girardi Keese, are accused in a lawsuit of embezzling settlement money. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ​ Edelson said in a suit filed Wednesday in Illinois federal...

